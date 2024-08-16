Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Decreased by Analyst

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACQ. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$21.50 to C$19.75 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.11.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$14.44 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$14.20 and a 1 year high of C$27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$338.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.47.

In other news, Director Christopher Harris bought 5,000 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,300. 4.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

