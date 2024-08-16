Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Lowered by Analyst

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for AutoNation in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.73. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $17.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoNation’s FY2024 earnings at $17.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

AutoNation stock opened at $173.82 on Friday. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $123.81 and a 1 year high of $197.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,910,000 after acquiring an additional 41,712 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,270,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in AutoNation by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 342,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,491,000 after purchasing an additional 109,571 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total value of $10,361,568.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,825,838 shares in the company, valued at $740,108,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total value of $10,361,568.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,825,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,108,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at $685,794,659.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,265 shares of company stock worth $32,066,359. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

