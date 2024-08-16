Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Bitcoin Depot Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:BTM)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Noble Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Bitcoin Depot’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Bitcoin Depot’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Bitcoin Depot had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 483.86%. The company had revenue of $138.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Bitcoin Depot from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTM opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bitcoin Depot has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bitcoin Depot by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bitcoin Depot news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 17,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $31,242.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 529,248 shares in the company, valued at $947,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 17,454 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $31,242.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 529,248 shares in the company, valued at $947,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 20,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,276 shares in the company, valued at $591,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,151 shares of company stock worth $192,917. 20.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

