Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 556.59% and a negative return on equity of 51.74%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BOLT

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $0.69 on Friday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Bolt Biotherapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Bolt Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.