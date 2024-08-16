Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Broadwind, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Broadwind in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Broadwind’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Broadwind’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Broadwind from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Broadwind from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Broadwind Stock Performance

Broadwind stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.13 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadwind

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 181.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,653 shares during the period. 33.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadwind

In other news, insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $26,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,694 shares in the company, valued at $664,523.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Further Reading

