Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRGX)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.91). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CARGO Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CARGO Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.53) EPS.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.18.

CRGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital started coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CARGO Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of CRGX opened at $16.40 on Thursday. CARGO Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $33.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $119,821,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,557,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 38.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,044,000 after buying an additional 854,840 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,009,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,916,000 after acquiring an additional 716,868 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 294,000 shares of CARGO Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,415,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,066,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

