Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for CNA Financial Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CNA Financial in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNA Financial

CNA Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $37.95 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CNA Financial by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CNA Financial by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $213,667.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,832.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

About CNA Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.