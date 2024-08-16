Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Decreased by B. Riley

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Cytokinetics in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.10). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.50) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.70) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.80) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CYTK. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.27.

Shares of CYTK opened at $57.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.75. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $635,977.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, Director Robert Arthur Harrington sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $76,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $755,914.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $635,977.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,653 shares in the company, valued at $813,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,832 shares of company stock worth $9,087,691 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,174,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,040.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 174,848 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,690,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,703,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 19,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

