Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Boosted by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $5.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.28. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.63 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.10 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS.

FANG has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $196.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

