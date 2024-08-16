Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Boosted by Zacks Research

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EWBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.53.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $80.15 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $49.59 and a 1 year high of $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.71%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,111.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,346 shares of company stock worth $1,531,240 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 40,757.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 103,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

