Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Decreased by William Blair

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Entrada Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.84). The consensus estimate for Entrada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.82) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.85) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $16.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. Entrada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $548.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of -0.25.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $94.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 14.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entrada Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $28,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 9,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $146,963.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,889.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $28,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,571 shares of company stock worth $245,595. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $636,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 792.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 384,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 27.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

