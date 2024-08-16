Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Decreased by Analyst

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy exploration company will earn $3.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.22. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $12.13 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $12.51 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EOG. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.10.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $128.10 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.48.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.