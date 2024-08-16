Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Flora Growth Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flora Growth in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Flora Growth’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Flora Growth’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Flora Growth had a negative return on equity of 144.44% and a negative net margin of 75.95%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flora Growth in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Flora Growth in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

FLGC stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Flora Growth has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flora Growth stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 988,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393,780 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 12.04% of Flora Growth worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.

