Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2026 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

FNV has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$177.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$192.18.

TSE:FNV opened at C$164.66 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$139.19 and a 52-week high of C$198.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$167.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$162.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total value of C$85,966.00. In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total transaction of C$85,966.00. Also, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.78, for a total value of C$3,435,562.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 301 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$51,705.21. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,606 shares of company stock worth $5,747,182. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.497 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.23%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

