Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Gossamer Bio, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Gossamer Bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $0.82 on Thursday. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $186.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 931,248 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,954,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,332 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,937,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 965,092 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 1,402.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 291,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,187,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CEO Faheem Hasnain acquired 372,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,408,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,408.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

