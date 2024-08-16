Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for IO Biotech, Inc. Decreased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:IOBT)

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for IO Biotech in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IO Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IO Biotech’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

IO Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of IOBT opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47. IO Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $88.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IO Biotech ( NASDAQ:IOBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 51,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $68,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,377,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,822,642.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IO Biotech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,341,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 987,654 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IO Biotech by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 67.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

IO Biotech Company Profile

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

