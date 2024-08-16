Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for KP Tissue Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KP Tissue’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$479.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$473.50 million.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on KP Tissue from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

KP Tissue Stock Down 0.1 %

KP Tissue stock opened at C$8.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$84.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.47. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of C$8.02 and a twelve month high of C$10.48.

KP Tissue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

Further Reading

