Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for L.B. Foster Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of L.B. Foster in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for L.B. Foster’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FSTR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Singular Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $18.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.71 million, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.86.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.36 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 760.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond T. Betler acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,893 shares in the company, valued at $544,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond T. Betler purchased 5,000 shares of L.B. Foster stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $88,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,334.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Thalman purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $41,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,806 shares in the company, valued at $987,352.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,620 shares of company stock valued at $149,231 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

