Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Cut by Analyst

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Leap Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.35). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Leap Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

Read Our Latest Report on LPTX

Leap Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.31. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Institutional Trading of Leap Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 284,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 51,838 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 349.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 219,563 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 255,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 111.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 457,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.