Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Modiv Industrial, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Modiv Industrial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Modiv Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Modiv Industrial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. Modiv Industrial had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Modiv Industrial in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

MDV opened at $14.49 on Thursday. Modiv Industrial has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $136.97 million, a P/E ratio of -30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -244.68%.

In related news, major shareholder First City Investment Group, L acquired 5,000 shares of Modiv Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 653,944 shares in the company, valued at $9,769,923.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Modiv Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Modiv Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Modiv Industrial by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Modiv Industrial by 20.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 107,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

