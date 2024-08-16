Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Molina Healthcare, Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Molina Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.25. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $23.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q1 2025 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $27.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $30.91 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.65 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

MOH opened at $345.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.21 and its 200-day moving average is $350.27. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $282.96 and a 52-week high of $423.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $3,876,528 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 516.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $15,139,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 69.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

