Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Reduced by Analyst

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Old Dominion Freight Line’s current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s FY2024 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $197.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

