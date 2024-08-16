Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NASDAQ:OBIO)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst K. Bauser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orchestra BioMed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orchestra BioMed’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Orchestra BioMed had a negative return on equity of 70.18% and a negative net margin of 2,330.46%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Orchestra BioMed Stock Performance

OBIO stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $216.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.45. Orchestra BioMed has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.

Institutional Trading of Orchestra BioMed

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Orchestra BioMed by 115.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 37,906 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in Orchestra BioMed during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Orchestra BioMed by 192.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 8.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Orchestra BioMed

In other news, insider William Reed Little bought 4,000 shares of Orchestra BioMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 307,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $49,550 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

