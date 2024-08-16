Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Boosted by Analyst

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.44). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ORIC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $730.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.13. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

Institutional Trading of ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 297.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 782,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 585,447 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 95.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

