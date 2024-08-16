Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Decreased by Capital One Financial (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Thursday, August 15th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OVV. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$59.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$60.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.66. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$53.61 and a one year high of C$76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

