Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Lifted by HC Wainwright

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rallybio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.37). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rallybio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rallybio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RLYB. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rallybio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RLYB

Rallybio Price Performance

RLYB opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $46.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

Institutional Trading of Rallybio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Rallybio in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rallybio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rallybio in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rallybio in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.