Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. Cut by Roth Capital (NYSE:TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TKO Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for TKO Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TKO Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TKO. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

View Our Latest Report on TKO Group

TKO Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TKO opened at $117.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.95 and a beta of 1.04. TKO Group has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $120.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in TKO Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in TKO Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.