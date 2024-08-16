Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Increased by Analyst

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for TPI Composites in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for TPI Composites’ current full-year earnings is ($2.21) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TPI Composites to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $3.50 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.09.

TPI Composites Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $183.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

