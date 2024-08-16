Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Boosted by Roth Capital

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on URG. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

Shares of URG stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Ur-Energy

In other Ur-Energy news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $101,394.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,529.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ur-Energy news, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $89,524.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at $979,651.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $101,394.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,529.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,879 shares of company stock valued at $279,266. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ur-Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Ur-Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ur-Energy during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CQS US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 12,223,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,114,000 after acquiring an additional 64,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

