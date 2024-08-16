Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for UroGen Pharma Ltd. Lowered by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of UroGen Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.75). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for UroGen Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.33) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $53.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $363.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.12. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $23.70.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the first quarter worth $4,008,000. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,831,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $918,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $67,401.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

