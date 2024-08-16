QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) Short Interest Down 19.6% in July

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,900 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 350,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantaSing Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in QuantaSing Group in the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in QuantaSing Group in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QuantaSing Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.
QuantaSing Group Price Performance
QuantaSing Group stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $90.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.78. QuantaSing Group has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $8.00.
About QuantaSing Group
QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than QuantaSing Group
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for QuantaSing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantaSing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.