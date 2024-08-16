QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) Short Interest Down 19.6% in July

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,900 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 350,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantaSing Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in QuantaSing Group in the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in QuantaSing Group in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QuantaSing Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

QuantaSing Group Price Performance

QuantaSing Group stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $90.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.78. QuantaSing Group has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $8.00.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group ( NASDAQ:QSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.68 million. QuantaSing Group had a return on equity of 79.30% and a net margin of 6.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that QuantaSing Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

