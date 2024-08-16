Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 155,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,381,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

GOOGL opened at $161.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.21.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total transaction of $130,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,812.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $130,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,812.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,108 shares of company stock valued at $17,365,854. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

