Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Upgraded by Cibc World Mkts to “Strong-Buy”

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Quarterhill Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS QTRHF opened at $1.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $1.61.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

