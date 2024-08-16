QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. QuickLogic had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

QuickLogic Stock Up 8.8 %

QUIK stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.95 million, a P/E ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at QuickLogic

In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on QuickLogic from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on QuickLogic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

