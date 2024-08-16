R Judd Jessup Sells 2,131 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Director R Judd Jessup sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $629,092.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,775,803.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CorVel Stock Performance

CRVL opened at $316.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.89 and a 200 day moving average of $256.09. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $321.46.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.72 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 9.55%.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 997.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth $887,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter worth $896,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

