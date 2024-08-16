R Judd Jessup Sells 2,131 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Director R Judd Jessup sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $629,092.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,775,803.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
CRVL opened at $316.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.89 and a 200 day moving average of $256.09. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $321.46.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.72 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 9.55%.
CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.
