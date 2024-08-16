R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0116 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.
R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of GDVD opened at $25.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.75. R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40.
About R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF
