Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.

Radian Group has increased its dividend by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. Radian Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Stock Performance

Radian Group stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Radian Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $1,096,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,660.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,830,660.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,027,720.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,210.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,821 shares of company stock worth $3,782,173. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.