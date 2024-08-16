Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Shares Gap Down to $7.36

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $7.11. Ranpak shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 60,051 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PACK shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ranpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W downgraded Ranpak from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ranpak in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Ranpak Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $586.77 million, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.67 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Anthony Jones sold 15,625 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $100,156.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,246.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Ranpak by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,863,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 943,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,129,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after buying an additional 542,464 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 714,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 467,179 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 943,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 231,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

Further Reading

