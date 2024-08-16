Raymond James Increases Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$30.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EFN. National Bankshares upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.25.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EFN

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EFN opened at C$27.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.59. The company has a market cap of C$10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$18.50 and a twelve month high of C$27.44.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$353.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$333.85 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.5701107 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Fleet Management

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$817,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 32,700 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$817,500.00. Also, Senior Officer William Sutherland acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,594.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,550 shares of company stock valued at $132,034 and have sold 68,874 shares valued at $1,714,350. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.