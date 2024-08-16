REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) Raises Dividend to $1.02 Per Share

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This is a boost from REA Group’s previous final dividend of $0.83.

REA Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.

Get REA Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at REA Group

In other news, insider Tracey Fellows sold 4,000 shares of REA Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$190.95 ($125.62), for a total transaction of A$763,792.00 ($502,494.74). In other REA Group news, insider Tracey Fellows sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$190.95 ($125.62), for a total transaction of A$763,792.00 ($502,494.74). Also, insider Owen Wilson sold 1,000 shares of REA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$196.98 ($129.59), for a total transaction of A$196,980.00 ($129,592.11). Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,522 in the last ninety days. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About REA Group

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.