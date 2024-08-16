Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $118.24 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3154 dividend. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

