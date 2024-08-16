Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 862.1% in the 1st quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $327,000.

DWAS stock opened at $89.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.37. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $95.04. The company has a market cap of $978.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0821 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

