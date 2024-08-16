Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $210,379,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $74,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $33,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.51.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of RF opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

