Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Erasca, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Erasca in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Erasca’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Erasca’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12).

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Erasca from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Erasca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Erasca Trading Up 4.6 %

ERAS stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. Erasca has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $469.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Erasca

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Erasca by 286.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 257,174 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the 1st quarter valued at $3,000,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alexander W. Casdin acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 573,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,920.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

Featured Stories

