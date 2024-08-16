Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Illumina, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Illumina in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ILMN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.95.

Illumina Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $128.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $174.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.67.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 292.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 86.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

