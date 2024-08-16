Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Terran Orbital Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LLAP)

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Terran Orbital in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $0.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terran Orbital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Terran Orbital’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LLAP. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Terran Orbital Stock Performance

NYSE:LLAP opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.04. Terran Orbital has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end satellite solutions. It engages in the integrated design, manufacture, and assembly of satellites; and management, operation, and provision of information from satellites that are on-orbit on behalf of its customers from its in-house mission operations centers and integrated international ground communications network using its proprietary software both on the satellite and throughout its ground infrastructure.

