Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Vigil Neuroscience, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Vigil Neuroscience in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.51). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vigil Neuroscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. Vigil Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $130.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 72.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 166,442 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 19.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 11.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 95,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

