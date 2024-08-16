Research Analysts Set Expectations for AMETEK, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AMETEK in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AME. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

NYSE:AME opened at $163.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.27. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $186.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

