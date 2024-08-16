Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $708.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.96. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $119.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.12 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 901.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 369,363 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,510,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,074,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,386,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

