Research Analysts Set Expectations for Eaton Co. plc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Eaton in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $10.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eaton’s FY2024 earnings at $10.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.53.

Eaton stock opened at $302.49 on Friday. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.57 and its 200-day moving average is $307.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Breakwater Investment Management grew its holdings in Eaton by 1,560.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

